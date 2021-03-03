An offensive explosion carried the Huntsville Lady Hornets to a blowout victory over Centerville on Tuesday night.
Playing in front of their home fans, the Lady Hornets blew the game open with a 13-run fourth inning that featured RBI's from Jensen Vienne, Kenley Strange, Brilee Wiggins, Kylie Grisham, Kylie Woods, and JJ Duke. Vienne and Kylee Lehman each blasted home runs in the 19-1 victory, with Vienne recording a game-high five RBIs.
Duke, who went 4-of-4 at the plate, was credited with the win.
The Lady Hornets are set to return to action at the Johnson County Clash, which begins Thursday at Cleburne.
