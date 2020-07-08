Despite a ‘Safer at Home’ order and some workplaces still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Huntsville’s sales tax revenue has remained steady. Just how much is part of the financial projection the city is working on, city manager Aron Kulhavy said.
“This has been one of the most challenging budgets that I have worked on,” he said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “The staff has done a good job with keeping everything lean and reasonable though.”
A preliminary look into the new budget shows that revenues are expected to reach $25.9 million — slightly above 2019-20 budget — and sales tax to reach $9.2 million. Expenditures were proposed at $26.9 million, a decrease from $27.6 million for the current budget. Huntsville has an unallocated reserve of $11.8 million for the 2019-20 year.
Those figures are expected to change as city officials await certified property tax values from the appraisal district. Preliminary appraisals showed a 3.09% increase in tax revenue from new property, and a ‘no-new-revenue’ rate of 29.73 cents per $100 valuation — a 1.75 cent decrease from the current fiscal year.
“I think it is vital for us to not have a tax increase,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said. “A lot of citizens in our city can’t even afford to pay their water bills, so I want to be sure we are very careful.”
Preliminary budgets for the utility fund show revenues of $30.14 million, with officials expecting to use at least $1.09 million of unallocated reserves. The city is projecting to go over budget and use over $2 million from unallocated reserves in the current fiscal year, due to an increase in delinquent accounts.
Budgeting for the Solid Waste Fund is projected to stay near even at $6.14 million in revenue, while the Health Insurance Fund revenues are projected to jump nearly 6.2% to $4.1 million.
Kulhavy is expected to deliver his recommended budget to council on August 14, with the vote on adoption expected September 15.
