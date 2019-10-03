Playing in front of their home fans for the first time in over a month, the Sam Houston State Bearkats didn’t leave anything to chance.
Sam Houston State improved to 3-0 in Southland Conference play Thursday night, sweeping New Orleans in three sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-16) at Johnson Coliseum.
“It felt really good,” Sam Houston State senior Addison Miller said. “We’re just excited to get out there in front of our home fans and show them how good we are this year.”
While the Bearkats didn’t lose a set all night, they did face adversity early on.
New Orleans led 21-17 late in the first set. However, Sam Houston State climbed back with a 3-0 run, and ultimately took the set 25-23.
“We didn’t panic at all,” Sam Houston State head coach Brenda Gray said. “Even when we were up on them in the first set and they came back, we were able to take that first set. I think that set a very good tone for us. Then in the third, I thought our serving was a little more consistent … and we were able to go on a few more runs.”
Freshman Catherine Krieger impressed for the Kats, recording a game-high 13 kills. Miller led the way with 14 digs, while Elise Smith and Kaira Hunnicutt each had a team-best four blocks.
“We’ve really honed in on blocking,” Krieger said. “That’s one of the strongest elements in our game right now, so we’ve made that a priority.”
The Kats return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. with a home match against Southeastern Louisiana.
