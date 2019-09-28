LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — It took a little over two quarters, but the Sam Houston State Bearkats finally started to look like a legitimate Southland Conference contender.
Once they did, the McNeese Cowboys couldn't hold off the comeback.
After falling behind 14-7 in the first half, Sam Houston State outscored McNeese 21-3 the rest of the way, rolling to a 28-17 victory Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium.
The win marks the Bearkats' third straight over the Cowboys — their longest streak in the series, which dates back to 1951. It also improves them to 2-0 in Southland Conference play, heading into Saturday's Battle of the Piney Woods showdown with rival Stephen F. Austin.
"Our confidence is through the roof," Sam Houston State junior safety Tristin McCollum said after the team's comeback win. "Our team chemistry is definitely the biggest difference between last year and this year. Everybody is bonding really well, and it feels like we're one unit instead of a bunch of different layers."
Junior running back Kyran Jackson led the way on the ground for the Kats, compiling 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries — marking the third 100-yard performance of his career. Senior receiver Nathan Stewart had six catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearkat defense didn't have a takeaway in the first half, but had forced a pair of key turnovers in the final quarter, with Dwayne Williams and Ke'Shon Murray each pulling down an interception.
