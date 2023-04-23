HUNTSVILLE — Coming into the seventh series in Western Athletic Conference play, Sam Houston had won six of them. However, that would change after back-to-back losses to Utah Valley at Don Sanders Stadium.
The Kats would be triumphant in the first game on Friday as they collected a 3-1 win over the Wolverines but things changed.
Utah Valley would then explode for a 15-9 win on Saturday before Bearkat mistakes led to a 2-1 win on Sunday, giving them the series win.
“Yesterday they got after us and today we gave them a few runs,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “They did a good job on the mound getting us early in the inning and making us do things with two outs. You have to tip your cap to them, they won the series. It was three hard-fought games.”
With a wind blowing in from centerfield. things were going to be tough offensively for both teams. There was one extra base hit through the entire game and 18 total batters left on base.
And with the wind, balls were getting knocked down. Sam Houston would get six fly balls and five ground balls in the game. But the Kats couldn’t string things together outside of the first inning where they scored off an error.
“The wind was howling in at 20 MPH and I thought Carlos hit the ball well,” Sirianni said. “We have to be able to adjust and hit the ball flat and create pressure.”
While the Kats struggled to get things going, there was still some light as Myles Jefferson grabbed a base knock with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to make things interesting.
But the offense rallied in back-to-back games as they trailed in Saturday’s game as Sam Houston scored in both the seventh and eighth innings.
“It’s huge because I think we’ve scored a lot of runs with two outs,” Sirianni said. “We’ve always been able to extend innings throughout the year. You have to beat us, we aren’t going to throw away a lot of at-bats even with two outs.”
Sam Houston turned to Gavi Coldiron on the mound for his Sunday start and he saw four innings of strong pitching. Coldiron tossed 64 pitches and went on a tear where he struck out six of the eight batters he faced. Sirianni would then turn to Braden Davis in relief.
Davis would battle through three innings before things started to slip away.
In the top of the eighth. A lead off double opened up the inning, but the killer was the walks. Davis issued all three of his walks in that inning, including to walk the bases loaded and bring home a run.
“I thought we pitched the ball well today,” Sirianni said. “Gavi threw the ball away in the first and that gave them a run. Braden threw the ball well but ultimately we walked in a run. In games like this, it’s lost more times than not.”
Chandler David would finish off the game in the top of the ninth keeping it a one-run game to give his offense a fighting chance.
While the Kats weren’t able to get it done, they now have an opportunity to grow as a team. Sam Houston will hit the road for its next eight games, though, never leaving Texas.
“Sometimes getting on the road is a good thing,” Sirianni said. “You get away from the house and have a tight-knit unit with the bus trips. It’s going to be good for us and we have a tough one Tuesday, but we aren’t going to shy away from it.”
Sam Houston will travel an hour west to get the road stand going as they will take on Texas A&M on Tuesday. The Kats and the Aggies are slated to start at 6 p.m. in College Station.
“They are a good club and they are experienced and talented,” Sirianni said. “We’ve got the same type of deal, it’s going to be a fight. We played them in the fall and we are familiar with each other.”
