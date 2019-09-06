At first glance, the Sam Houston State Bearkats’ Week 2 showdown with Oklahoma Panhandle appears to be an inconsequential game against an 0-1 NAIA opponent.
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler is quick to dispel that notion.
“You improve most in a football sense from Week 1 to Week 2, because you just can’t simulate a football game,” he said. “This is a huge week for us, and it’s going to set us up for the rest of the season. Panhandle isn’t as good as we are, I’m just being honest with that ... but it’s not about them, it’s about us. We see this week as a way to go out and play clean, get back in stride and show how good of a football team we can be.”
The Bearkats’ are coming off a season-opening, one-score road loss to FBS New Mexico, and are anxious to keep getting better. Kickoff against Oklahoma Panhandle is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowers Stadium.
Last week, the Kats stormed back from an early 16-0 hole to take the lead early in the third quarter. After a rough stretch midway through the second half, they rebounded. Ultimately, however, they came up just short in a 39-31 loss.
“We were so close last week,” Keeler added. “We lost a little bit of continuity because of the number of players that were coming out of the ball game, but we just kept plugging away. The sideline was amazing. It was as good of a sideline as I’ve ever been around.
“There are some really positive things that we can build off of, but the reality is we lost a game that we think we should’ve won if we played a little cleaner. That’s been the focus during practice.”
The offense in particular flashed glimpses of promise in the season opener.
Sam Houston State rotated sophomores Ty Brock and Eric Schmid at quarterback throughout the game, with the duo combining to pass for 443 yards and two touchdowns. As a whole, the Bearkat offense outgained New Mexico 558-485 while winning the time-of-possession battle by nearly eight minutes.
Despite this success, though, the Kats see room for improvement that needs to be addressed before Southland Conference play begins Sept. 21 against Incarnate Word.
“I thought we played really well as an offense as a whole,” Schmid said, “but we have some stuff we need clear up everywhere that we’re going to keep working on.”
Defensively, the Kats excelled in critical situations, allowing the Lobos to convert just 1 of 15 third-down conversions. However, with two plays accounting for 96 of New Mexico’s 145 rushing yards — as well as a few missed turnover opportunities — the defensive unit is making an emphasis on creating takeaways this week against Oklahoma Panhandle.
“I’d like to see us get better at making plays,” Sam Houston State senior safety Will Lockett said. “Last game there were some balls that were in the air that we could have intercepted, or times when the running backs were carrying the ball loose and we could’ve punched it out. This week, we’re making an emphasis on getting some takeaways and giving our offense more opportunities to score.”
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
