Walmart invites Huntsville residents to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 this Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. Select stores will be offering in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products.
The Huntsville Community Clubs will have their annual “Black History MLK Parade,” on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade line up at 9 a.m. on Ave P and Sam Houston Cultural Center. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and travel east through downtown and left on Martin l. King Drive, to end at the Emancipation Park. Following the parade there will be a message from Pastor Eldridge McAdams. This event is open to the public and free refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Betty Smith (936) 581-7498.
A Day of Celebration. “Unity is up to all of us! Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” - MLK. Rev. Kenneth Levingston, pastor of Jones Memorial Houston, St. Paul Church-Huntsville, will be the guest speaker,12 Noon, Monday, Jan. 16., Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center, 1604 10th Street. This event can also be seen on Facebook or Youtube @ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Huntsville, Tx. The event is open to the public.
“Martin Monday Funday,” BS Ride and Roping, Jan. 16, 178 Bowden Rd, Huntsville, (Smith Ranch), Gates open at 1 p.m., Ride leaves 3 p.m., Roping starts 5 p.m. Free Admission. For more information contact Betty Smith (936) 581-7498 and Carla Carter (936) 661-0114.
