COLLEGE STATION — After cruising through their first two games with ease, the Huntsville Hornets took a step back on Friday night.
Playing on the road at College Station, Huntsville was handed its first loss of 2019, falling 29-13. The game wasn't within a touchdown past the 8:20 mark of the second quarter, as the Cougars opened the game by scoring 22 straight points.
Huntsville had several opportunities to cut into the deficit but couldn't capitalize. Among these was a chance to score at the goal line on the final play of the first half. However, College Station tipped the pass to force an incompletion and send the Hornets to the break down 22-0.
Although Huntsville opened the second half strong, scoring its first touchdown of the night on a 26-yard pass from Matthew Southern to Will Barnes, the Hornets couldn't keep the momentum going. College Station completed a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter on a third-down conversion that stretched its lead back to 22 points, essentially putting the game away.
Huntsville is off next week before opening district play at home the following Friday against A&M Consolidate.
