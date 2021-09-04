HUNTSVILLE — Football season is officially underway in Huntsville.
The Hornets showed signs of early-season mistakes through the first quarter, but were eventually able to find their groove on the way to a 43-31 victory over rival Willis.
“A win is a win,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “Initially, I thought we were a little sluggish and sloppy. They had the ball on the 9-yard line and the 11-yard line to start the game, and with their quarterback that’s dangerous. I thought we settled down in the second quarter and the rest of the game. But in the end it’s a win against a rival and we’ll take it.”
The first two drives started rough for the Hornets, as senior quarterback AJ Wilson threw an interception minutes into the game, followed by a second possession that ended with a blocked punt.
Willis was able to take a quick 10-0 lead over the Hornets with just minimal time ran off the clock. While the Hornets trailed, they never gave up and fought their way back into the game with six consecutive touchdown drives.
“I think offensively we’ve been in these situations before,” Southern added. “Last year, we relied heavily on our defense to get us out of those things. Now we were able to, offensively, get ourselves out of it. It’s a big win, we have a lot of work to do, but I thought we executed on both sides of the ball fairly well and made some plays on special teams.”
The offense for the Hornets was led by Wilson, who threw for 13-21 for 151 yards and four scores. Justin Butcher was a reliable target for Wilson, finishing the night with 67 yards off two grabs that both went for scores.
“At the beginning of the game I had to work because we were down,” Butcher said. “I know I have to get out there and perform at my best potential.”
The Hornet defense also showed signs of a struggle at first but found their groove later in the game to shut down Willis sophomore quarterback Derek Langway. Last week, Langway was able to guide the offense with his legs, but the Hornet defense slowed them, allowing just 192 yards on the ground.
The game also served as a change of pace for reigning District 10 5A, DII Newcomer of the Year Calvin Simmons, who moved from linebacker to defensive line. He picked up two sacks and two tackles for a loss in his first game in the trenches.
“It’s been a fun adjustment actually,” Simmons said. “Learning a new position and getting more action at defensive end has been pretty good.”
“I think he gives us a true pass rusher,” Southern added. “Calvin is a football player and that is what we expect him to do.”
NEXT GAME
The Hornets will return back to Elliot T. Bowers Stadium next week when they square off against Kingwood with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
