SHENANDOAH — The Huntsville Hornets’ undefeated 2020 run came to a close on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A, Division II Region III semifinals.
Huntsville battled back from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime, but ultimately fell to Crosby 32-29 on a walk-off, 35-yard field goal.
The Hornets finish the year at 11-1 after recording their first undefeated regular season since the 1980s.
"How hard they compete," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said when asked what he'll remember most about this year's team. "I challenged them at halftime ... and I think they responded. The things that happened are going to happen in games like this. When you get to this stage, everybody is good — and you can't make mistakes.
"The thing about this group, they have done a lot of things that people will look back later and go, 'Yeah this was a special group of kids.’”
Senior defensive tackles Ed and Brian Bobino teamed up to record eight sacks, while senior defensive end Quaterian Riles and junior linebacker Calvin Simmons had a pair of tackles for loss each. On the other side of the ball, junior quarterback AJ Wilson compiled 272 total yards and three touchdowns, junior running back Jaylon McClain had 91 yards from scrimmage and Jordan Woodberry hauled in six catches for 147 yards and three scores.
Tie Matthews also had a game-tying, 69-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to tie the game at 29 in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, however, a well-rounded team effort was not enough to get past a dynamic Crosby squad. Senior quarterback Deniquez Dunn led the way for the Cougars, erupting for 318 total yards and four touchdowns.
"They’ve played some really good football teams and they're as athletic as anybody we've seen,” Southern added. “You name a number, and you can find an athlete. (Dunn) made a lot of key plays, but he's done that on everybody."
Crosby will advance to face Fort Bend Marshall in the Region III title game.
