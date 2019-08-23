With the start of the 2019 high school football season only one week away, a pair of local teams will provide a preview of things to come for their fans tonight.
Both the New Waverly Bulldogs and Huntsville Hornets are set to host scrimmages, with the varsity teams taking the field at 6:30 p.m. to close out the preseason.
New Waverly will face Centerville at Bulldog Stadium, while Huntsville takes on Lufkin at Hornet Field. The Bulldogs and Hornets are scheduled to open their seasons next Friday.
Huntsville will face rival Willis in a home game at Bowers Stadium, with New Waverly traveling on the road to Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal. Fellow area team Alpha Omega Academy will begin its season the following night against Oakwood in the Kickoff Classic at Bryan Allen Academy.
VENUE CHANGE FOR HUNTSVILLE VS. KATY PAETOW
Huntsville recently announced that its October 26 matchup with Katy Paetow will now take place Rhodes Stadium, located at 1733 Katyland Dr. in Katy, rather than Legacy Stadium as originally advertised. Kickoff is still scheduled for noon.
