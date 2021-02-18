With inclement weather and freezing temperatures sweeping across Texas this week, spurring energy blackouts and disrupting water services, high school boys basketball teams throughout the state have been forced to clear a hurdle in preparing for their playoff opener.
Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant is confident that his team is ready to handle the adversity.
Oliphant noted that the No. 16 Hornets (10-0), who have been off school all week due to the weather, need to refocus ahead of Monday’s Class 5A bi-district matchup with Hallsville at Timpson High School. The most important factor for him at the moment, however, is making sure his players and their families stay out of harm’s way.
“The No. 1 part is just for kids to be safe, stay inside and don't go out and get themselves hurt,” the coach said. “The good thing about it is I have a seasoned group of guys, so I'm not really worried about the mental part with them. The main thing is them staying safe and making sure their families are safe.”
It’s understandable why Oliphant isn’t too concerned about his team handling the mental aspect of the current situation, which has canceled practices and thrown their normal preparation schedule into upheaval.
After all, this is a team that — due to a delayed football season that included a deep postseason run — didn’t have enough players for a non-district slate, only to win every District 16-5A game it played by an average of 22.8 points.
According to Oliphant, chemistry has been key to the Hornets’ 10-0 start. They return the bulk of the pieces from last year’s area championship run, including District 20-5A Offensive MVP Jadarian White, Newcomer of the Year AJ Wilson and all-district selections Tie Matthews and Taylor Harrell. Several players on the team also compete on the AAU circuit throughout the year, something that has only added to this group’s cohesiveness.
“They have a really good cohesiveness,” Oliphant added. “They play pretty well together, and I think the experience from last year will benefit us this year. Even though we're in a different region that has a few different tasks, I think the guys we have are mentally and physically prepared to perform.”
ROAD WARRIORS
Huntsville’s transition into District 16-5A during the most recent UIL realignment also moved them from Region III — which is composed mostly of nearby schools in Southeast Texas — to the North Texas-heavy Region II — whose closest non-district opponent is more than a two-hour drive, with several over 200 miles away. Fortunately for the Hornets, they’ve been able to prepare for playoff road trips by traveling three hours roundtrip or more for every road game during league play.
This experience, combined with an abundance of depth, could prove pivotal as Huntsville looks to build off its first area championship in over a decade.
“Our depth is good,” Oliphant said. “We had some guys that were banged up and sick, but we're back at about a full roster right now. We've been putting guys in here and there throughout district play, because you never know what may happen come playoff time. Hopefully they're mentally prepared and ready so that when they do have to get some minutes in a playoff atmosphere, it won't be a shocker to them.”
BACK TO FULL STRENGTH
Adding to the Hornets’ optimism has been the return of Matthews at point guard after missing a couple games due to an injury. The senior has been back on the court for the past three games, lighting up Nacogdoches for 26 points in the regular-season finale — spurring flashbacks of his 25-point performance in last year’s state quarterfinals loss to Manor.
“Tie has been back the last three ballgames, and the last game we played against Nacogdoches he looked like he got in a pretty good rhythm — almost like the time he had last year in the playoffs,” the coach said. “Hopefully we can keep the momentum with him going, along with the other guys that have been playing pretty well, and see if we can make some noise in the playoffs.”
FIRST TEST
The Hornets’ first postseason test will come against a Hallsville team that finished the season with a sub-.500 district record. However, Oliphant knows that Huntsville cannot take any playoff opponent lightly — especially one that boasts both a legitimate playmaker at guard and a formidable big man in the post.
“I know they have one pretty good player that can mix it up and do some things off the dribble, and they have a 6-foot-8 big,” he said. “We just have to make sure that we aren't too antsy. Just stay calm and reserved, and play good basketball.”
Tipoff for Monday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
