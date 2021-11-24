HUNTSVILLE — Officials with the Huntsville Lions Club confirmed Wednesday that the annual Lions Club Christmas Parade has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 5.
The change was presented due to the potential for a large crowd at the Sam Houston football playoff game at Bowers Stadium and the deadly crash at a Wisconsin Christmas parade this past weekend.
The Christmas parade will follow the traditional parade route and begin at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.