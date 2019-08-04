Hospital District prepared to take over operations

The taxing entity responsible for funding indigent care says they have a plan to keep the doors open at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Officials with the Walker County Hospital District confirmed Friday that they are within weeks of finalizing a management agreement that would see the governing body assume operations of the acute care facility.
“We are getting closer to the end … it seems like we have been running in quicksand for the past few months, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” district chairperson Anne Woodard said.
The hospital district recently employed Ankura Financial to provide a needs assessment of the hospital in an effort to provide a three-year outlook on daily operating and capital expenditures.
“We know we are going to need extra dollars, we just aren’t exactly sure how much yet,” district administrator and former CEO of HMH Ralph Beatty said.
The Walker County Hospital District currently operates on a budget nearing $8 million with approximately $13 million in reserves. However, estimates from former interim CEO Michael Morgan suggested that the district would need a minimum of $28 million in cash to fund the first four months of operations.
According to Beatty, the hospital license would “hopefully” transfer to the district, with the only expenditure between the district and corporation being medial equipment owned by the private corporation. Approximately 90 percent of the medical equipment within HMH is owned by the taxpayers, according to an hard-asset evaluation completed by Carr Riggs & Ingram.
“We are not wanting to waste any taxpayer money with this,” Woodard said. “If this was only going to keep the hospital open a year, we wouldn’t do it. We believe this is a viable plan for a long-term future of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
“This is definitely a harder route, but I feel like it is best for this community.”
