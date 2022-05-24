HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football played their spring game last Friday and with plenty of family and friends watching, they showcased everything they have learned.
With graduation, Huntsville also will have a new look all the way around the ball. AJ Wilson, Jaylon McClain, Justin Butcher, Kameron Cole, Tre Taylor and Matthew Long moving on from the team, the Hornets have key positions to fill for the upcoming season.
“I feel really good with how we have practiced up to this point,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We know we are going to be a young, inexperienced team but we’ve got a tremendous group of kids that have done everything we have asked them to. Now we have to hone in on what our best 40 to 45 guys are and get them ready in the summer.”
This season will be one the Hornets haven’t faced in the last few years, they don’t have the QB1 at the end of spring.
Over the course of the spring, there were several quarterbacks that took snaps for Huntsville. Austin Taylor, Roderick Smither and Demarcus Williams suited up for the Hornet's spring game and impressed. They are all sophomores with limited varsity experience. Jawann Giddens has also taken snaps at the QB position this year but a switch would leave the Hornets with a hole at the running back position. Luckily for Huntsville, they will get a seven-on-seven time over the summer to find their best option.
“Obviously, for your quarterbacks, it's a chance for them to have to call plays,” Southern said. “We don’t go to a seven-on-seven offense, to me it’s a moot point if we aren't going to run our offense. We played four, really five quarterbacks this game. We will have to get two that can manage and seven-on-seven will help with that. Other than that, you don’t learn a lot. The biggest thing will be our young quarterbacks getting to call the plays and see routes.”
While the quarterback remains the big question, there are other holes that will need to be filed offensively. Huntsville will have to fill the spots of two wide receivers and two tight ends. Depending on where Giddens lands, Huntsville may need two running backs.
On a positive note, a majority of their defense will return from last season.
The Hornets will lose guys like Calvin Simmons, Bun Shelly and Troy Joseph, but there are still several returning. Arthur Sandles is one of those members.
Sandals will help hold down the defensive line as he did last season. Isaiah Collins is another key returner for the Hornets.
Collins will play as a defensive back and help replace the loss of Nemo Winfrey.
“We put our freshmen in white helmets so I can look when we are doing things and it was good to see that there weren’t too many white helmets out there on defense,” Southern said. “Last year there were times that we were very young and very inexperienced. We have guys that are coachable and understand the basics. The thing that has been the most impressive is the way they practice. They love the game and they want to be here. That’s 90% of it defensively.”
Now that the spring game is done, the Hornets will have 28 skill days this summer to get them prepared for their August 19th scrimmage. The Hornets will travel to Lufkin to get their first game prep before they open their season on August 26th at A&M Consolidated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.