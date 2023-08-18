HUNTSVILLE — Football season is officially less than one week away for Huntsville fans.
The Hornets are set to open their football schedule on Aug. 25, with a game against A&M Consolidated at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
Before that, the Hornets had one final tune-up before the first week of games. The Hornets headed east to Lufkin for their annual scrimmage with The Pack.
For up-to-date action, check itemonline.com for an update on how the scrimmage went and how the Hornets will look for the upcoming season.
You can also find the analysis in the Aug. 22 edition of The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.