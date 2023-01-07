This month, we are shining the spotlight on the group that keeps the Hornet Spirit humming at the games and in our community. They are the ambassadors for Hornet Nation.
The 2023 Cheer Showcase at 6:00 pm on Monday, Jan. 9th in the Paul Bohan Gym. The cheer team will be performing their competition routines and are hosting special performances by the Little Stingers and rocking MPMS Cheer team!
January 12 the cheer team will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to compete in the UIL Spirit State Championship which is held Jan. 13 and 14. The following week, they turn around and travel to Dallas, Texas, to compete in the NCA High School Nationals on Jan. 21 and 22. This team is led by Coach Rudolph and Coach Langley.
Hornet Cheer Team is dedicated, determined and ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.