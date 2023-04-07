After leaving Lufkin on Monday with a comeback win in the top of the seventh, Huntsville baseball has the ability to make some noise in district play.
The Hornets (8-10-2, 4-4 District 16, 5A) saw a Monday win as sophomore Brian Parker Jr. lined a ball into right field to give Huntsville a 6-4 lead after Huntsville came into the inning down one run.
Huntsville and Lufkin will square off in the rubber match on Saturday as the Hornets squad can make a statement with a win.
Huntsville is off to one of its best baseball seasons and after the first five games of the season they held a 3-2 record, the best start since the 2008 season. The Hornets also have the chance to move back to over .500 with a win.
The only question is, will the pitching staff be able to hold up?
Huntsville’s bullpen hasn’t been very deep this season as two pitchers have rotated starts. Seniors Luke Durham and Collin Sanders have rotated starts as Durham has been the typical Tuesday starter, and ace.
While Durham opened the season strong and attacked teams for outs, a rough outing against Porter has sent his numbers up but he continues to recover. Durham would get the nod again this past Monday for his next outing, where he went 4 2/3rds innings allowing four earned runs.
Durham has now pitched 20.3 innings for the Hornets and gives this team the best chance to win with his 4.4 ERA for seven innings games.
On the flip, Sanders has pitched 11 2/3rds innings with an ERA of 2.99 in his outings, but his longest outing has been 4 1/3rd innings leaving things up to the bullpen for the rest of his games.
Huntsville’s head coach has relied heavily on sophomore Colton Gilbert out of the pen and he continues to deliver. Gilbert saw the biggest moment in the opening district game against Porter where he saw 1 2/3rds innings of work keep the explosive Spartan offense down as the Hornets picked up a 2-1 win.
Gilbert has come out in relief six times in seven district games totaling 13 innings of work in those games.
After Gilbert things get bleak for the Hornets as Gage Lee is the only other pitcher with multiple appearances.
But if the Hornets can get a similar outing as they did Monday with Durham going 4 2/3rds and Gilbert finishing the final 2 1/3rd with five runs, Huntsville will be in a good spot on the mound.
Huntsville’s back seven in the field also plays a big role and some have adjusted to their roles well. Junior Nolan Hunt has made the switch from catcher to second base as freshman Noah Nieto has taken over behind the dish.
Hunt at second, junior Holden Langley at shortstop and Sanders at third have helped the Hornet defense as they toss the ball to Parker Jr. at first.
Not to mention the help from the infield has boosted the Hornets outfield with Jackson Batten in left, Cooper Molnes in center and a mix of Austin Taylor and Durham in right field helping the pitching staff for Huntsville as they have 46 strikeouts in district games.
Offense for Huntsville comes in surges. In the Hornets’ four district wins, they have scored a total of 24 runs - one being a 10-0 run rule over Nacogdoches.
Hits come at a premium sometimes. Outside of the first game, Huntsville has had seven or more hits in each win they have but it is the opposite for the losses, besides of the 14-8 loss the Hornets had against Porter where they had 10 hits.
Through the eight games, they have 49 hits and have seen solid progress from their bats in all the games.
Against Lufkin last Monday, the Hornets finished with 10 hits and six runs in the win. The downfall, the hits are coming from the top of the lineup as the bottom three hitters struggle to get their bats going in games.
Now the Hornets have the chance to prove teams wrong as they can secure the series-clinching victory against Lufkin on Saturday. First pitch was scheduled for Thursday in Huntsville but the rain continued to delay things.
The Hornets and Panthers will now flip the series as Huntsville will travel back to Lufkin for a noon first pitch on Saturday and Lufkin will now travel to Huntsville twice in 2024.
