Sam Houston State senior Will Holcomb is beginning to feel in his comfort zone at one of America’s most iconic courses.
After becoming a bit of a national phenomenon during his unlikely run to last year’s U.S. Amateur semifinals, Holcomb returned to Pinehurst in North Carolina last week for the famed North & South Amateur. He picked right up where he left off, overcoming early-round struggles to finish as the tournament runner-up.
“I think I might have to move out there,” Holcomb said. “I love it. The people are just absolutely awesome ... and it was nice because I got to rekindle some friendships with people I met at the U.S. Amateur. It really is a home-away-from-home, and I love it out there.”
Holcomb notes that he loves everything about the place that has become his ‘home-away-from-home,’ except for one aspect.
“It’s a little too far away,” he said, “but other than that, you can’t knock it.”
Holcomb is set to return to the big stage next month at the 2020 U.S. Amateur, which is scheduled for August 10-16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
He admits that last weekend’s result, coming up just short in the North & South championship match, was a bit of a letdown. However, he’s turned his focus forward, setting his sights on a U.S. Amateur title.
“I’ve struggled because I really thought it was my week, especially playing at a place like Pinehurst,” Holcomb said. “It’s more bitter than sweet, whereas the (2019) U.S. Amateur was more sweet than bitter — I guess because I’d never been in a situation like that. I’m thankful for playing as well as I did, but I’m ready ... and I really want to win the U.S. Amateur.”
Unlike at Pinehurst, Holcomb won’t have familiarity on his side when he heads to Bandon Dunes.
Sam Houston State assistant coach Tommy Chain, however, is quite familiar with the course. Between Chain’s guidance and plans to arrive early, Holcomb hopes to grow comfortable in a new environment.
“I haven’t played it before, but I’m going early,” he said. “And Coach Chain has played there 1,000 times, so I’m going to sit down with him and get my yardage book out, and know what to look for and what to look at.”
Tournaments such as North & South and the U.S. Amateur are pivotal for Holcomb, who has aspirations to play golf professionally. He hopes to use these events, as well as his fifth year at Sam Houston State — with COVID-19 cutting last season short, seniors were granted an extra year of eligibility — to help launch his career at the next level.
“I’m super grateful to our athletic department and coaches to allow me that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a blessing, because I would have nowhere to go, nowhere to play. ... I’m very thankful about getting that opportunity to come back and be around the Sam Houston community.”
