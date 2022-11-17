As we get closer to the end of the fall semester the High School yearbook staff is hard at work.
With the close of the fall sports season, the staff is wrapping up the first section of the 2022-2023 yearbook. The sports pages aren’t the only exciting thing being worked on for the first deadline. Some other spreads include: Campus Life, Spirit Week, Senior Night, Homecoming, Cosmetology and Band.
“I can’t wait to see all the sports pages,” said sophomore Ashlyn Wilson. “They’re my favorite part.”
Even with all the work that has been done so far, there is still a long way to go before the book is finished. Yearbooks are on sale right now for $85 at balfour.com. The sale cutoff is May 3, 2023, so make sure to order yours now before they are all gone. Not only do you support the yearbook staff and all their hard work by ordering one but you also get a lifelong keepsake, holding important high school memories for you to look back on.
“It’s important to buy one because it not only helps us but we all work really hard and dedicate ourselves to making it,” said junior Makayla Kimich, “It’s also a way to look back on all the memories made in high school.”
Working on the staff is no small task. Through the stressful hours of designing, writing and taking pictures the yearbook staff make it look easy. They’re secret? They see each other as a family instead of just classmates.
“You don’t just work together with your friends,” said junior Kaden Reynolds. “You work with your family and that’s the best part.”
