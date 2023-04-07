As a high schooler, it is always exciting to hear when the school welcomes a new staff member. With the arrival of Cheyenne Curry, the new front desk worker - staff and students have looked forward to getting to know her.
“On the first day I met her, I knew I was going to enjoy having her here at Huntsville,” said Anastasia Cormier, Huntsville High School junior.
Cormier furthermore discussed that she likes seeing the interactions that Cheyenne has with other students.
“I really value how kids end up in the future, and I know the struggles they can go through because I used to go here,” Curry said. She graduated from Huntsville High in 2018.
As our new front office lady, Curry is responsible for a variety of tasks, including signing in late students, talking to parents to make sure their student gets what they need from drop-offs, and making sure parents get ahold of their child when they get picked up early.
Her role is critical in helping our school run smoothly.
“I love working here, it’s so awesome. I’m thrilled to be joining this school community again as an adult this time,” said Curry. “I hope I can create a welcoming and positive environment for everybody who walks through the doors.”
Curry will be an excellent addition to the school’s staff, and is expected to be a positive impact at Huntsville High School.
