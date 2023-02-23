The Girls and Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity (JV) Track teams are off to a fast start as they begin the 2022-2023 season. Last week, Feb. 15 and 17, the freshmen boys and JV teams traveled to Magnolia West High School to compete in their very first meet. Following the JV meet, Varsity competed at Cypress Ranch High School on Feb. 17.
“It was nerve-wracking at first, because it was my first meet as a freshman, but I did good and it was a great experience,” said freshman Lauren Rigsby.
As the teams continue to grow, both are still aiming to return to the area meet this year which will be held at Whitehouse High School on April 20.
“The real goal is to continue through the regional quarterfinals which is where we stopped last year with the 4x400 team,” 800-meter runner sophomore Marti Okech said. “Last year, we did really well at the Area meet. We had a lot of people move on to the Regional Quarterfinals. I’m excited to see what we do this year.”
During this time, the girls and boys have been holding after school practice and morning workouts to strengthen their legs to take them through the finish line.
“We workout on Wednesdays for morning weights, but I also run cross country with Coach Lehman, so technically I do two-a-day workouts because I plan on breaking the record for 800-meter dash held by Brianna McCall,” junior Aubrey Dennis said.
“Being a multi-sport athlete, I train for varsity powerlifting and football during Track season. It can be hard at times, but I just look at this as an opportunity to be a better athlete and steward of the sports I play,” senior Micah Fischer said.
JV and Varsity will compete at Bryan High School on Thursday and Friday this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.