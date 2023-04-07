Powder Puff football is coming for it’s third annual, “Battle for The Hive” fundraiser. This event is promoted by Mr. Farr in 1504, and sponsored by Huntsville High School (HHS) Student Council.
“This is just a fundraiser for the school. The girls play and we let them see how it feels to tackle,” Jabari Washington stated. “I have been coaching other things before this so I feel like I have experience. I feel like we can hush-up Traevon. He has been talking a good game for about a month. I think we will beat everyone else, most definitely. Our biggest challenge will be the Juniors.”
This Powder Puff event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Each team is broken up into their grade levels and their rosters are only girls in those given levels, eighteen participants from each class.
Each team has 4 to 5 coaches and approximately seven students per coach.
“This is my first year coaching.” Mason Smith said. “The game is going to be here at our football field. It is one big game of multiple matches with the teams. Each team is 7-on-7. We still need five people though.”
Each coach is a football player and selected by the student council sponsor. This game consists of these coach names: Freshman - Jabari Washington, Laslalio Moreno, Xavier Olivas, Caleb Franklin. Sophomore - C’Nori Lemons, Drake Jackson, Tavion Wooten, Mason Smith, Demarcus Williams. Junior - Traevon Johnson, Cole Schroeder, Emanuel (Taco) Mendoza, Isaiah Collins. Senior - Chris Smith, Arthur Sandles, JaDarrius Smith, Matthew Tatum, Micah Fisher.
“I lost to the seniors last year but I had 10 players. This year, I have twenty-one. Plus, I have way more experience with my team this year than I did last year.” Traevon Johnson said. “The Freshmen are not going to beat us, first of all. They have nine players, I believe. They are inexperienced. The Seniors, yes they did win last year but they did not go against us. I am very confident in my team and I do feel like our team will win this year. We put in work, and go to practices. We just have the chemistry, but when push-come-to-shove, I do believe Freshmen will be our biggest challenge.”
“I have been doing this for two years because I like the experience with my friends and coaching the girls.” Micah Fisher stated.
“I am looking out for the Juniors for sure because Traevon is taking this very seriously. I won last year, but I was an assistant coach. Now I am an actual coach. I think these girls will gain a sense of teamwork if they were not already on a team and taking the chance to maybe learn something new. I think we are gonna win because I am confident in the girls and our coaching abilities.”
Go out and support our Powder Puff ladies and help the fundraiser here at Huntsville High School’s football field. Their game will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
