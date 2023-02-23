A man by the name of Ilir Gjoka decided to start a family owned Italian restaurant called Joe’s Italian Restaurant just 13 years ago in Livingston, Texas.
He grew up surrounded by Italian cuisine in Albania, a country East of Italy.
Ilir wanted to spread his culture in a way that everyone would enjoy - in the form of food.
He loved what he was doing and decided to open six more restaurants in different cities, with the newest one being in our very own Huntsville.
Silsbee, Madisonville, Columbus, Bay City, and Dayton are all locations of Joe’s Italian restaurant, but the Huntsville location is run by a man named Tony Fida.
“We hope to bring more flavor to small towns,” said Fida.
He loves interacting with the community, always greeting customers with a positive attitude and doing his best to make sure that every customer leaves his establishment with a smile on their face.
“The smile customers give me is priceless. You have to make people happy, it’s not just about the profit,” Fida said.
With such an inviting environment comes the great taste of a country from the other side of the world.
All meals that are offered come from recipes that have over 50 years of history.
With all of the recipes being passed down from Tony’s family, everything is 100% fresh and made from scratch every morning.
“The restaurant is busy all day everyday because of our reputation for good food,” explained Fida.
With gluten free options, affordable prices, and food that explodes with both savory and sweet flavors, it’s almost impossible to resist going back a second time.
Three more locations will be opening in the future within the Houston area, meaning there will be many ways to spread the goodness that is this amazing restaurant.
“The support from the community and all its people makes us thrive,” Fida said.
Open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Joe’s Italian is located at 1607 11th Street.
