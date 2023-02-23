There will be a dance competition from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, at Montgomery High School
The dance competition will feature female dance students from Huntsville High School’s Grenadier Guard (GG) Drill team.
The GG team competes with other drill/dance teams for sweepstakes, medals, and plaques honoring their jobs well-done in their moves.
“The officers will perform six dances, while the team is going to be performing three. It’s an all-day event.” Neamiah Conteh, Drill Team Colonel, said. “As a whole team, we perform Hip-Hop routines, a kick routine, and a pom-pom routine. The officers perform a prop routine, a jazz routine, and a Hip-Hop routine.”
The schedule for GGs at Montgomery High School includes 8:28 a.m. Officer Jazz, 9:48 a.m. Team Kick, 2:52 p.m. Officer Hip-Hop, 4:28 p.m. Team Hip-Hop, 5:36 p.m. Officer Prop routine, and 7:08 p.m. Team Prop routine.
These girls are ready to show off their dance skills and Huntsville is here for the support.
Admission fees are $15 and can be purchased at the door with cash or @dancelineusa’s website.
“I am very excited for this competition because I’ve been practicing like crazy and I get to compete against other teams,” Lamiyah Mitchall said. “I like seeing how different they are from us and how amazing they do in their own routines. It is always interesting to see but I can’t wait for the Officer Hip-Hop routine. They always do so well and inspire me to do better.”
The Grenadier Guard Drill team shows their Hornet spirit in their pom-poms and continue looking for more fresh-recruits as the days go on.
Tryout meetings will be held at at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at Huntsville High School. GG tryouts for middle schoolers will be held at 4 p.m. March 2, at Mance Park Middle School.
