As Texans, we celebrate unique holidays that pay tribute to the extraordinary history of our state and the courageous individuals who shaped it.
There’s Texas Independence Day, Cesar Chavez Day, Emancipation Day, and San Jacinto Day, which we’ll celebrate on Friday, April 21.
This year, Texans will commemorate the 187th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto, the final battle of the Texas Revolution when General Sam Houston commanded the Texan army to a decisive victory over General Antonio López de Santa Anna’s Mexican army, bringing a successful outcome to Texas’ fight for independence.
This conflict came just weeks after Texas’ defeat at the infamous Battle of the Alamo, when Mexican forces occupied the small mission in San Antonio.
Texan soldiers fought valiantly at the Alamo and held out to the bitter end. Word of their heroism spread quickly among Texas forces and helped to inspire their great display of courage in the Battle of San Jacinto.
Before the Battle of San Jacinto, General Houston was quoted as saying, “It is vain to look for present aid: none is at hand. We must now act or abandon all hope! Rally to the standard, and be no longer the scoff of mercenary tongues!”
In a battle that lasted only 18 minutes, General Houston and approximately 800 Texan soldiers surprised and defeated a Mexican force of more than 1,500, yelling, “Remember the Alamo,” as they rushed into battle. Following the battle, the Texan army captured General Santa Anna, forcing a treaty for Texas’ independence in exchange for his freedom.
The Republic of Texas operated as a sovereign nation for nearly a decade before it joined the Union and became part of the United States of America.
There are countless ways for Texans to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto and honor the brave soldiers who fought for Texas’ independence.
The San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association in La Porte hosts a day of fun and educational activities.
Visitors can watch reenactments of the battle including cannons, musket fire, and authentic clothing, and they’re certain to hear countless shouts of, “Remember the Alamo.”
Texans don’t have to travel to see and appreciate the incredible story of the Battle of San Jacinto.
The San Jacinto Museum of History, the Texas Historical Commission, and other organizations have countless resources online to ensure Texans of all ages can understand and appreciate the pivotal role this battle played in the history of our state and our nation.
Today, Texans still cherish the same values as the brave soldiers who secured our independence: courage, devotion, fortitude, and an unwavering fidelity to freedom.
On the 187th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto, we honor the courage and sacrifice of the brave Texans who forever shaped our great country.
They will never be forgotten.
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
