Every month, the drill team chooses a teacher of the month. November’s chosen teacher was Kim Theisen, a physics and dual credit biology teacher. She has worked at HHS for 13 years, and has put an enormous amount of effort into having her students feel included in even the smallest of things.
“When choosing teacher of the month, we look at characteristics like how they have impacted our lives, things that they have done and do as teachers to make school better for their students and just who they are as individuals,” senior Nehemiah Conteh said.
Mrs. Theisen has seen her share of students, yet all of them hold a place in her heart. Many students come to her for guidance or just to talk. “I enjoy being a teacher, I just love being with the kids and getting to know them,” Mrs. Theisen said, “And hopefully I can encourage them to love science.”
Being a teacher is a very important and rewarding part of Mrs. Theisen’s life. Her students and their success are some of the most important aspects of her job.
“I hope to reach kids, and make a better life for my kids,” Mrs. Theisen stated, “and helping them succeed and do what they want to do means the world to me.”Students adore Mrs. Theisen’s personality and way of teaching, which is apparent when speaking to them. Even students that have never had her as a teacher recognize how well she deals with the students within Huntsville High School.
“Mrs. Theisen has impacted so many of her students in so many different ways. I personally never had Mrs. Theisen as a teacher but everyone speaks very highly of her,” Conteh said, “I definitely believe Mrs. Theisen deserved teacher of the month.”
Many girls on the GG, Grenadier Guard, team all acknowledge that Mrs. Theisen was a great choice to be awarded with the Teacher of The Month title. “When Mrs. Theisen was my teacher last year, she was an amazing teacher. She engaged with us, she helped us, and she listened to us when we didn’t understand,” Megan Goss, a 12th grader on the GG team said. “She is one of the best teachers at this school and I am glad she was picked for teacher of the month.”
