From all over the world, to our little town of Huntsville, The Whale Tea, a new Asian Tea Shop, has captured the attention of many residents already since their opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. With over 40 items to choose from, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.
It has over 300 locations in countries from England to Singapore, to China and Canada. Eric Ye, businessman and owner of the shop, said that when he went to a boba store for the first time, he felt like it was the best taste ever. Since then, he fell in love and sought out to build a shop here.
“I searched around this town and they had no boba, so I saw lots of potential for a store here,” Ye said.
He especially liked that it would be located in a college town so that students could come in and study if they wanted to.
“It’s definitely a place where students and adults can come to hang out; totally a youngsters’ environment,” Ye expressed.
From study time for students, to just a casual hangout, there are many options to choose from for any occasion and mood.
Known for its variety of drinks, the most popular is the brown sugar milk tea.
“Fresh milk and fresh fruits make the drinks healthier, and taste much better,” Ye said. Consider adding oat milk, coconut milk, half and half, or however much sugar you’d like. This is especially helpful to those allergic to gluten. Of course, you can always get fruit tea as well. Fruit teas have fresh tea and fresh fruits to make it healthier, and adding boba only expands the taste.
“Customers are guaranteed a great product,” Ye said.
The Whale Tea boba shop in Huntsville is a solid establishment to get some work done, hang out with friends, and to get drinks of many varieties.
The Whale Tea is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday. They are located at 111 Interstate 45, Suite D.
Anyone is welcome to walk in and enjoy the multitude of fresh drinks that exude all kinds of flavors.
We hope to welcome more customers to the establishment.
