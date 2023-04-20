Renewable Energy and Black Americans Go Hand in Hand Dear editor,I occasionally reflect on my experiences as a Black American, especially in my career. The treatment of Black Americans in the workplace has come a long way—but there is still work to be done.
Fortunately, I have found my home in the renewable energy industry, paving the way for other sectors to follow, especially its commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs. As an employee at EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), headquartered in Houston, Texas, I have seen first-hand the company’s commitment to DEI, and I am proud to be able to tout the good work my employer is doing. The renewable energy industry breaks the mold in many ways as it generates clean energy for our communities. The innovation mindset shatters the barriers traditional companies hold steady, including workplace diversity. I see people of all races, backgrounds, and experiences at work. These differences elevate our ideas, breaking out of the box to find creative solutions to supply our country with a critical resource: energy. At the Lone Star Wind Farm, a diverse workforce maintains an installed capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), enough to power 86,000 average Texas homes while generating millions of dollars in economic investment to local communities. My work has profoundly impacted my professional and personal life, and I am honored to be a part of the renewable energy movement. I hope to continue to see more of my fellow Black Americans join this path to clean energy for a better tomorrow.
Kyennea Robbins
Houston, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.