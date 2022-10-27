At Huntsville High School (HHS) there are many students that come from different cultures and backgrounds.
The foreign exchange program offers Hormets a chance to meet people that aren’t from America, and to learn things about the country the exchange students are from.
Two foreign exchange students from different countries were interviewed about how they like Huntsville High School and America as a whole.
Valentine Rance, from France, spoke about her experience at HHS. Rance is a timid individual at first, but given enough time, she opens up to the people around her.
She enjoys doing extracurricular activities in the school, like being part of the HHS swim team and the HHS Flag Team. Rance has always wanted to visit America and has big plans for the future after graduating high school.
“I want to become a pilot after taking a few years of flight school, although it is a weird school system,” Junior Valentine Rance said.
Kokoro Asano, an exchange student from Japan, also spoke about her time at HHS. Kokoro, who goes by the nickname Koko, is a really outgoing and energetic person.
She used to play tennis in Japan, so Kokoro wanted to play for the HHS tennis team. She really enjoys the school life here because the culture is different from schools over in Japan.
“I like how there are no school uniforms here, and people can dye their hair in all sorts of colors,” Junior Kokoro Asano said.
All of the students attending Huntsville High School have different backgrounds and are different from one another.
But to learn about them and their background, talking is needed to interact with one another.
From this reporter’s contact with these students, by getting to know the people around you, you can learn many things from them that you may not have known before.
“Having a foreign exchange student in my class has been a wonderful experience so far, and I am excited to be spending the rest of the school year with her in my class.” said Kelsy Townsell, Art teacher.
