On average, 5% of human lives are spent in a classroom, learning about core subjects and any courses the school has to offer. Math, English, History, Science - the main components of school that are major pillars in the education system. But then there is the question every kid/teenager asks - “How is this useful?” So, with that question in mind, what if there was a day where high school students could learn what they really need to? For adulthood?
Things like changing a tire, re-financing a car, or simply purchasing a home are just examples of things adults will one day do. A google form was distributed to each grade level.
A series of options appeared on their screens with the question, “If you could pick any of these to learn about within an average school day, what would pique (grab) your interest?” The students picked the choices they felt would most benefit them outside of school.
“I checked off all the boxes because it’s good to have more than one life skill to help you and if you don’t know anything, you’re not gonna survive,” Xavier Beltran, junior, stated. Although most students selected all of them, here’s a run down: 45 students selected Taxes, 46 selected vehicle management, 47 selected costs of daily living, 30 selected childcare/supporting another person, 38 selected household necessities and scouting/purchasing a livable space, 48 selected managing bills, 53 selected managing finances, 24 selected re-financing, and 40 students selected job scouting.
Sophomore Jayzira Enriquez selected managing finances and explained her reasoning.
“I don’t want to spend so much somewhere and go into debt. I want to be able to pay my bills but still have money to buy the stuff I want and spend it on things I need,” Enriquez said.
But just like many other things here at Huntsville High, there’s a class that offers a fair share of these choices. This class is taught by Miss Lehman, who’s been teaching here for about 16 years, and called Financial Math EOC and College Readiness, which is offered to the senior class.
When asked what is the most valuable skill someone should have in adulthood, Miss Lehman said, “To be kind and make good choices, but I would actually say critical thinking and problem solving.”
And how does she implement this everyday in her class?
“Everyone should always practice being kind to each other,” Miss Lehmen said.
She has made it her duty to really provide sharpening of those skills for her students and their futures.
High school is an essential building block for any and every person. English, Math. Science, and History are all equally as important as any life skills needed for adulthood. Whether it be changing a car tire or solving a polynomial equation, any and every skill is invaluable, no matter where or how you learn it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.