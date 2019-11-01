The Huntsville Hornets will look to bounce back tonight at home against Montgomery Lake Creek, as the team plays in what could be its final game at Bowers Stadium this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., check back for highlights and live updates throughout the night:
PREVIEW
Hornets aim to rebound, inch closer to playoffs
Huntsville vs. Lake Creek preview podcast
HIGHLIGHTS
Camron Woodberry picks off Lake Creek on the first play from scrimmage pic.twitter.com/yFzd7M1Uft— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Huntsville stops the screen on third down pic.twitter.com/ZXaoyQXTOw— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Latel Sweat stops the drive with a TFL on third down pic.twitter.com/rXMYrWMHLA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson finds Tyrique Carter for a long gain on third-and-26 pic.twitter.com/RJEoE5yYUM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson finds the end zone on 4th down but a holding call negates the TD. Christian Avelar connects on the FG to give Huntsville a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/a2E4MbcZwb— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Briceon Hayes meets the ball carrier in the backfield pic.twitter.com/OEiDmbrbjF— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson connects with Tyrique Carter from 33 yards out to put Huntsville up 10-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JIX6yMAiqf— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
Latel Sweat sacks the QB for a loss of seven pic.twitter.com/awjvLb00Yp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
AJ Wilson hits Tyrique Carter for a 68 yd TD pass, Huntsville leads Lake Creek 17-0 in the third #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/HHvCkYuB4G— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) November 2, 2019
SCORING UPDATES
Q2- 3:01
C. Avelar makes a 27 yard field goal.
Hornets lead 3-0
Q3-10:29
A. Wilson connects with T. Carter for a 32 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 10-0
Q3-3:18
A. Wilson connects with T. Carter for a 68 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)
Hornets lead 17-0
