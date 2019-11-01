huntsville helmets

The Huntsville Hornets will look to bounce back tonight at home against Montgomery Lake Creek, as the team plays in what could be its final game at Bowers Stadium this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., check back for highlights and live updates throughout the night:

PREVIEW

Hornets aim to rebound, inch closer to playoffs

Huntsville vs. Lake Creek preview podcast

HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING UPDATES

Q2- 3:01

C. Avelar makes a 27 yard field goal.

Hornets lead 3-0

Q3-10:29

A. Wilson connects with T. Carter for a 32 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 10-0

Q3-3:18

A. Wilson connects with T. Carter for a 68 yard touchdown. (Extra Point Good)

Hornets lead 17-0