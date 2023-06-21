Many people rarely worry about an emergency until they or their neighbor are directly impacted. Emergencies come in a variety of forms and severity but few resources provide for the care, rescue and sheltering of animals. The Walker County Emergency Management Operations (WCOEM) is responsible for these tasks and they are actively recruiting individuals, families and organizations to provide volunteer services to assist the Animal Issues Committee.
WCOEM is under the direction and control of the County Judge Colt Christian and is tasked with administering a program of Comprehensive Emergency Management. They are tasked to reduce the vulnerability of the citizens and communities of Walker County to damage, to injury, and to loss of life and property by providing a system for the mitigation of, preparedness for, response to and recovery from natural or man-made disasters.
Animals are directly or indirectly affected by all the elements that cause havoc for their owners and the environment. WCOEM has responded to a variety of disasters to include, 2005 Hurricane Rita (27 large and 377 small animals sheltered, 2006 cattle rescued from flood waters, 2008 Hurricane Gustav (2 large and 48 small animals sheltered), 2008 Hurricane Ike, 2011 Wildfires, 2014 Retirement Home Fire, 2015-2016 Trinity River Flooding (hogs, pigs and donkeys) 2020 Hurricane Laura, 2021 Winter Storm.
The first legislative act of federal disaster relief in U.S. history followed a devastating fire in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in December 1802.
President Carter signed an Executive Order #12127, effective April 1, 1979, establishing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Shortly after, Executive Order #12148 was signed on July 1979, President Carter gave the agency the dual mission of emergency management and civil defense.
The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has been tasked by the Texas Division of Emergency Management with developing a planning and response system to address livestock and companion animal needs during emergencies.
The TAHC works with local, state, federal, non-governmental, and sector partners to help plan for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters that affect livestock and companion and service animals.
The federal government authorized the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards (PETS) Act and it was signed into law on October 6, 2006. This law requires state and local disaster plans to include provisions for household pets and service animals in the event of a major disaster or another emergency.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) provides training to first responders, emergency managers from local jurisdictions, elected officials, state and federal agencies, tribal communities and private sector partners.
Volunteers are specifically needed to work with the Walker County Animal Issues Committee to provide resources for large and small animals. The staff will train all volunteers who are interested.
For more information on volunteer opportunities contact Butch Davis, Emergency Management Coordinator at 936-435-8035, or by email at walkercountyoem@co.walker.tx.us.
