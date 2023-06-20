It has been reported that women make 77 cents for each dollar made by men. Warren Farrel (political scientist and author) dug a little deeper into the topic and found women tend to make choices where their professional lives are concerned and many choose to take the less time consuming job that pays less rather than go for the $200,000 job that would take all their time and concentration. For many women it is a choice they can make that allows time and energy left to be wives and mothers. For those who are not interested in the role of wife or mother, the so called “glass ceiling” is quite penetrable.
Men on the other hand seek higher earnings, because the personal price they pay is not as great. Women who have the ability to be competitive may want the corporate top job but weigh the cost against their desire to have a family. When women organized into rights groups and organizations that lobbied for legislation and mandatory regulations to correct the “inequalities” between men and women in the workplace, it became acceptable for women to assume the role of victim.
Research Psychiatrist, David Amen, MD., scanned the brains of 46,000 women and found that female brains were dramatically more active than men’s. Their brains were wired for leadership and can be well suited for the role of CEO. And interestingly, they have far greater ability to multitask and are gifted with more empathy, intuition and ability to collaborate. (Sorry guys.)
One large survey indicated only 23% of women preferred full time work. If feminists would respect the reality that different choices come with differing rewards and different salaries, they could stop playing the role of victim. They are becoming caricatures of the rights advocates whose roles they assume.
At a Texas A & M Aggie Muster, in an au auditorium filled to capacity, the welcoming remarks were given by a woman. After the female A & M president, a woman, was introduced, the guest speaker, a woman, was introduced. When time came to call the muster, the two Aggies who called the muster were two female students.
Obviously the scenery had changed: the administration had elected to place women in places of prominence in numbers whose actions could never fall into the “fair and balanced” category. This made me want to jump up and say “Whoa, ladies, listen up.”
I read Betty Friedan’s book “The Feminine Mystique” in the late sixties. I tried to relate to it and couldn’t. In the years that followed, we watched a parade of women spouting their women’s lib lines from all sides. The National Organization of Women became a protective lobby for a selective few women who met their political approval and continued to be very selective for whom they shed their feminist tears.
I saw what the feminist movement did in the profession of nursing. In nursing schools throughout the nation students were made to feel victimized by the physicians with whom they were required to work…They were told to reject becoming “hand-maidens” of the physicians”. What nonsense. Physicians cannot care for patients without the assistance of nurses, and nurses cannot practice their profession without the assistance of the physicians
Women already control everything ….and have since the beginning of time. Mandating fair and equal does not guarantee that it will be. Additional legal actions on our behalf are not necessary for women to play out their special role in our culture and civilization.
M.Flados resides in Harlingen. Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.