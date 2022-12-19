Ugandan Missionary follows instructions from God

Kanaabo spends time in Huntsville during travels
Drake Kanaabo is a missionary from Uganda who spent three months traveling to different parts of the United States (U.S), sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was accompanied to the U.S. by his wife, Josephine. The Kanaabos’ final stop before returning to Uganda was Huntsville.
Kanaabo and his wife traveled to 15 states, driving approximately 12,000 miles with his Dallas friends. They visited a variety of churches preaching and teaching the word of God. Kanaabo’s favorite city is Branson, Missouri. They toured the area and were fascinated by the caves. Kanaabo also noted that the people of Branson were so nice.
“The Lord told him to come to the US and to pray for the people of this nation,” said Kanaabo. “As our plane was landing, we began to pray that the darkness would be lifted from this nation,” said Josephine.
Kanaabo is a Ugandan born, who became a follower of Jesus Christ in 1982, through the Redeemed of the Lord Evangelistic Church in Kampala, Uganda.
“He has preached in over 54 nations, Singapore, Austria, Lebanon, and Holland are a few of the countries, and he is the Chairman of Christians Network for Israel,” Kanaabo said.
Drake Kanaabo Ministries has organized and developed numerous programs to help communities develop economically and aid the unfortunate while sharing the gospel of salvation. These programs include an evangelist school, medical clinic, school K-12, orphanage, and traveling crusades. They have a staff of 107, who are assigned to the different programs.
The crusades are held around the world and require months of planning and organizing. In some African countries, up to 30,000 attendees come to the outdoor crusades. Many of them will walk up to 10 miles via unpaved roads to attend, regardless of the weather.
Pastor Drake started the Kanaabo International School of Evangelists in 2017. New pastors who are called to be evangelists are taught effective ways to teach and preach, as they spread the gospel of salvation. These students must attend intensive training for four days, three times a year. Once the trainee successfully finishes the program, they return to their community and the mission field.
Pastor Drake began traveling to Bussi Island, which is located in the central region of Uganda after he received a message from the Lord, said Kanaabo. The Lord spoke to him “Build for me a place of prayer.” The Bussi Island came to the pastor in a vision. He had visited the island in his early mission day and began to travel there to look for land to purchase. He was referred to a man who was selling half an acre covered in dense forest.
During the purchase of the land, the owner told him he was selling the land because he had AIDS and wanted to return to his homeland in Masaka. to await his death. Kanaabo prayed over the man and ask God for his healing. After some time this man returned to the area looking for Kanaabo.
When he was able to locate the missionary, he stretched his arms screaming, “you healed me!” This solidified Kanaabo’s spiritual and divine assignment.
In 2018, Kanaabo started a medical clinic, Rapha Medical Centre on Bussi Island. The majority of the people at Bussi and the surrounding islands of Kituufu, Zinga, and Kakyanga were the beneficiaries of the Medical Centre and were still battling some remnants of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.
The residents of the small islands lived with no formal economy, perpetual poverty, and no medical care. And these islanders continued to die from HIV and other treatable diseases.
Kanaabo Ministry expanded again when Pastor Drake saw the need to help homeless and orphaned children. He opened the Osanidde Children’s Home. The orphanage is home to approximately 160 children ranging in age from infants to teens. The children are gathered from poverty and HIV-stricken islands in the Lake Victoria area.
The orphanage has 23 modern houses that accommodate 10 children per home with a female caretaker or “House Mama.” These children attend the ministry’s school.
Kanaabo’s wife, Josephine manages a program to help girls and women who have been sexually exploited. These individuals are living in slum conditions, with limited education and skills.
“They go into the slums and rescue the girls and women and protect them. They are taught skills to provide them a means of support,” Josephine said.
Another initiative organized by Mrs. Kanaabo is the “Banquet for Widows,” which is held three times a year to bless and support the widows in the area. These banquets lift the widows’ spirits because most have few resources.
The Talemwa School was also established by the Kanaabo Ministry on the same island as the medical clinic. “The island’s main occupation is fishing. Historically, the girls on the island were forced to get married before they reached maturity, at a time when HIV/AIDS was rampant and the increase in deaths resulted in children being orphaned,” Kanaabo said. Kanaabo felt the social responsibility and spiritual need to redeem this area with educational resources.
The work of the missionaries is not without difficulties. In 2004, one of Kanaabo’s crusade planners was mistaken for a spy while working in Rwanda and had to flee for his life. Kanaabo and a co-worker were thrown into prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Anybody who wants to do anything for the kingdom of God will face opposition,” said Kanaabo.
Director Trinity River Food Bank-Huntsville Sharonda Evans met the Kanaabos on a mission trip to Uganda. Evans invited the couple to Huntsville to visit, meet and greet, and attend the Lions Club Christmas Parade before they returned to Uganda.
“She was so honored the Kanaabos would take the time to come to the U.S. and especially Huntsville,” Evans said. The U.S. traditionally sends missionaries to other countries and the Kanaabos’ arrival is a rarity.
The Kanaabos’ trip to the U.S. was directed by God, who wanted them to spread love and salvation.
While traveling through the U.S. they met numerous Black/African-Americans, and they encouraged them to come to Uganda and share their skills. The Kanaabos are aware of the George Floyd murder and the racial divisiveness that has spread across the country.
The country of Uganda has many natural resources that other countries are working hard to access.
“The people of Africa welcome their American brothers and sister to come and start businesses. You never know Africa until you visit Africa. Make a home in Africa and the U.S.,” said Pastor Drake.
The Kanaabos will continue to pray for the US, in hopes that there will be healing in the land. They hope to return to the U.S., but invite all to come to visit.
For more information on the Kanaabos Ministries or to visit Uganda or Israel, log on to www.kanaabo.com, www.lavic-care.com, and kanaabo@yahoo.co.uk. The US address is Drake Kanaabo, 858 Henslee Drive, Euless, Texas 76040.
For more information about the Trinity River Food Bank or the missionary works of Sharonda Evans, email sevans@trinityriverfoodbank.org.
