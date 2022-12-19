In the mid ‘90s, Semone Robinson was helping her children with their homework when something miraculous occurred. She got a warm feeling all over and tears started to flow. She was raised in church, so she knew the feeling was that of the holy spirit, but this event came with a very unique gift. The next day she began automatically writing in Sanskrit, which is one of the world’s very first recorded languages.
When she took the writing to a professor at SHSU, he reached out to a cohort who confirmed that she was indeed writing in an ancient language. Robinson also began singing in the language, with no prior study or exposure to these symbols or songs. Sometimes the information comes out in English, but the writing reads like portions of ancient scriptures. She calls it “prophetic writing”.
Part of this download was a need to record the images that emerged. Starting with sketch paper, she began to draw, color, and paint. Patterns and forms took shape and choosing colors was a strong feeling rather than a conscious choice. The inspiration to add glitter was a later part of the process. Robinson has now created hundreds of paintings, working with the images that constantly flow through her mind.
“I really believe in my art,” said Robinson. “There is nothing else like it.”
In her early days of creating these works, she connected with John Smither, whose family was known to collect the work of self-taught artists. He purchased 10 of her paintings at their first meeting and has been a collector of her work since then, curating a show for her back then as a way to introduce her to the public. Dalene Zender was gifted her first Robinson work by Smither, and she now owns ten pieces.
“They just make me happy to look at,” said Zender. “The glitter and their uniqueness always makes visitors notice them right away.” Linda Pease is another local collector of Robinson’s work, following her art and purchasing pieces over the years.
“Semone’s paintings always take on another dimension,” said Pease.
Pease first came to know Robinson through the Huntsville Arts Commission. Robinson was granted commission funds twice to create arts classes for local children, and each time she gifted one of her pieces to her benefactors. Those two works still hang in an alcove on the second floor of the Wynne Home Arts Center.
Robinson also took part in teaching classes at the art center at the request of Shirley Green, who was then the coordinator for the Huntsville Enrichment Activities Program (HEAP). Robinson has learned to tap into the miraculous flow of images to the point where she can produce a dozen pieces in a month. Creating by instinct, she doesn’t know what the finished product will look like when she starts.
“It’s truly a gift from God,” said Robinson. “I know that these paintings are meant to be shared. The colors have a feeling. People tell me they feel elated when they see my work, and that brings me joy.”
Robinson’s work has not had much exposure outside of Texas, but Huntsville residents might recognize some of her pieces from City Hall, the Huntsville Public Library and the courthouse. Word of mouth landed two of her pieces in a New York gallery. She was part of a 2015 group show called “Spirited Women: Drawing Down Fire” at Cavin-Morris Gallery in NYC and has also shown in Tennessee.
Her most recent show was on December 10 at the Ethician Museum of Texas Art gallery at 1425 University Ave. where she introduced her granddaughter Kristina Robinson’s art. Kristina inherited Robinson’s affinity for subjects found in nature, from a realist perspective. Kristina’s work focuses on wild animals and images that embody Black excellence.
Semone comes from a family of self-taught artists. Her mother was a gifted piano player. Her uncles and grandfather played guitar so well that Buddy Holly was known to visit and play along. Her son Ronald Robinson Jr. is on his way to design school in New York. Many of her family members came to the show on Saturday to celebrate a retrospective of her work and the continuation of her legacy through her granddaughter.
Robinson has always used color as a focal point, but her most recent pieces are even more vibrant than when she first began. After selling out of her work over the last year, all the pieces in the Russell gallery were created within a few weeks, and she has no intention of slowing down. She wants to share her art with more people as her work continues to evolve.
Robinson does commissions on request by using a color of the client’s choosing. Contact her through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/semone.robinson.12 for more information about purchasing and showing her work.
