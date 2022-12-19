For the fourteenth year, the Empty Bowls event is taking shape at the Wynne Home pottery studio. From now until December 28, the public is invited to make ceramic bowls that will be used to raise funds for Meals on Wheels of Walker County. In January, additional volunteers will be needed to help glaze the bowls before firing in the kiln.
The main event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 7. For a suggested donation of $15, guests receive a bowl of soup donated by area restaurants and a handmade piece of art. There will also be a live auction held during the event featuring extra special ceramic pieces to raise additional funds.
This year volunteers will include members of the Senior Center. Board member Linda McKenzie made the suggestion to involve them in the project, At the end of December, Wynne Home instructor Kathy Crowell will deliver 30 bisque bowls for them to glaze.
McKenzie is hoping to find local sponsors to cover the suggested donation for the members so they can keep the bowls they glaze after firing.
This gives them the opportunity to contribute their time to the fundraiser without leaving the Senior Center and also rewards them with a keepsake.
This fundraiser came about when an SHSU student named Sarah Lisenbe shared the idea with professor Mike Yawn. She had taken part in an Empty Bowls event in Montgomery county in 2007. Yawn asked the student to present her idea to Linda Pease and Tamara Chasteen. They created an annual event that has continued to grow each year, engaging hundreds of local volunteers and raising more than $20k to feed the hungry since its inception.
“Empty Bowls is a perfect event for the Wynne Home. Not only does it involve the art of ceramics, but it also brings education and civic engagement to a home that was donated to the City of Huntsville for exactly those purposes. We were very fortunate to be able to collaborate with the University, and we were fortunate to have civic-minded individuals such as Linda Pease and Tamara Chasteen to make this a reality.
And, of course, we are fortunate now to have Sarah Faulkner and many other community leaders whose goal is to help others while making the community stronger.” said Mike Yawn.
In Huntsville, the event began on World Food Day in October 2008. For many years since, it has been held on Fat Tuesday in February to bring home the point that even on feast days, there are people around the world who don’t have enough to eat. The proceeds have always gone to a local nonprofit that works to feed the hungry. Because of the tremendous response last year, the fundraiser luncheon has been moved to March in hopes that the weather will allow outdoor seating.
For those who have never worked with ceramic clay, this is a wonderful opportunity to gain experience and create art for a worthy cause. No experience is necessary. Online registration is required to ensure adequate work space for attendees. The recommended age to participate is 10 years and older. An instructor will be on hand to provide direction and supplies.
To register online and reserve a seat to volunteer at the Wynne Home pottery studio, visit their website at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/980/ClassWorkshop-Registration. To sponsor a senior citizen, text or call Linda McKenzie at 936-661-5754.
