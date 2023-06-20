I was delighted to see the article about the Children of the Republic of Texas.
It is a mystery to me that I had never heard of this organization until today’s article in the ITEM.
Even more mysterious is the fact that The Ethician Foundation has never been asked to open our FREE entry museums to the Children of the Republic so that they can touch Texas history before 1846, when Texas became a State.
In fact we have restored buildings that were built before the Texas revolution, including an 1830 log building, and 1831 log cabin, an 1834 log plantation house, an 1843 mansion. Our “Indian Museum” is in an 1845 house and each child that visits is given a genuine Indian arrowhead, (made in India about a year ago), and can see native artifacts dating back 13,000 or more years.
Tragically our 1845 Harrell Plantation house was burned to the ground by professional arsonists and there has been zero investigation.
The children can sit in one of the chairs that Sam Houston sat in while carving small objects on the square. They can touch Margaret Lea Houston’s table and see and touch many objects made by slaves during the years of the Republic of Texas.
Yesterday a family drove all the way from Austin to visit one of our historic buildings built by their ancestor. yet Huntsville has virtually zero appreciation for our many world class museums open to the public at no admission charge.
The negativity coming from the Chamber of Commerce, Huntsville Tourism, SHSU, the City of Huntsville etc. is so disheartening, after my wife and I have spent multi-millions of dollars to promote tourism in Walker and San Jacinto Counties.
In San Jacinto County the “thanks” has been in the form of chronic crimes against our foundation and church properties, including millions of dollars in damages, with the sheriff telling the Attorney General that there has never been a crime against us or our wildlife sanctuaries and botanical preserves, in and around Waterwood. Our “Green Veterans Cemetery” is so hated that I was threatened with 123 years in jail and a $103,500 fine for attempting to protect is from poaching, vandalism, theft and other crimes. The lawsuit against our church is 751 pages long and can be found at www.georgerussell.net.
I have been told many times that there is nothing but junk in our museums and that I don’t allow anyone to visit them anyway.
It took three years before The Item printed a story about our Museum of African and African American History and Culture and sadly the City refuses to repair the extremely dangerous public sidewalk in front of the “African” museum in spite of the fact that my crippled wife who spent well in excess of $100,000 to restore the building and purchase the art and artifacts has never been able to visit it.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
