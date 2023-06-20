“I am a ham.” Ordinarily that appellation invites some mirth.
But it refers to my FCC licensure as a ham radio operator. In my last position as an Army colonel I served as an Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer between the Army and the California National Guard and California Office of Emergency Services. During that tenure Hurricane Katrina occurred. Some of our staff responded.
And as is common to military operations, information provided in the aftermath revealed that modern day reliance on cellular phone service by persons in a disaster-affected area proved ineffective and that amateur radio operators were a means of accessing and passing on information. Truthfully, I thought that ham radio was a vestige of the past and was surprised to learn it still existed. Mindful of that, and the need to professionally expand my ability to communicate, I became a ham.
To be fair, the hobby introduced me to the inventiveness of humans. Some hams are able to bounce signals off the moon, access the International Space Station, employ live scan TV or an internet independent of conventional means, or serve the National Weather Service as Weather Spotters.
More importantly, they serve their communities in the event of emergencies. When the wildfires ravaged parts of northern California, amateur ham radio operators responded at shelters, county radio centers; and in the aftermath, helped one community develop a GMRS radio communication network.
They are commonly used by the Red Cross to help reunite disaster-separated family members with one another or pass on messages among medical care providers and patients.
A few prepare to serve the military as an additional but civilian resource. In other words, when normal means of communication fails, ham radio provides a reliable resource.
We live in a part of the nation where natural events pose a threat to a family’s or person’s ability to communicate with one another or others, with neighbors, and with responders. Amateur radio addresses that threat.
This Saturday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville, the Walker County Amateur Radio Group (WCARG), an IRS 501c(3) organization focused on public service, will participate in its annual Field Day that functions to introduce and acquaint the local community to the world of amateur ham radio. All members of the public are invited.
WCARG will be hosting a “fox hunt” where participants will use a radio to locate a hidden transmitter somewhere hidden on the property. WCARG members will display radios in a wide variety of contexts: mobile use (vehicles), handheld (personal carry), digital (computer), analog (traditional radio).
I am a ham. Call sign: KG6YYT. 73.
Jaime R. Román
Vice President, WCARG
