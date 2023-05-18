The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is asking for the public’s assistance in updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The survey is the easiest and quickest way to gather information from stakeholders. Walker County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pegoda said stakeholders are everyone that lives or works in Walker County. The survey is designed to gather information from stakeholders in the City of Angleton, Austin County, Liberty County, and Walker County.
Pegoda said the questions within the survey are for information-gathering purposes only and do not necessarily reflect any intent or future priorities of any governing body. The data will be shared with municipal, state, federal, and county entities for planning purposes, and individual answers will not be published within the plans. It is intended to be generic in nature so that it can be utilized to gather public input by all entities the County is currently working with to update hazard mitigation plans. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/41KvDQT.
