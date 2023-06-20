Country Music Royalty is on the way to Huntsville

Pam Tillis to perform at Old Town Theatre
Pam Tillis is an award-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 7 million albums. She has two Grammys, 13 top ten hits, and countless nominations, including the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. At 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, she will take the stage at Old Town Theatre for an evening of acoustic music.
As the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis, she spent the better part of her first twenty years on the stages of Nashville, performing in an orbit that revolved around her father and his road show. She got her start in songwriting with his publishing company, Sawgrass Music. Heavily influenced by the music of the 60s and 70s, she wanted to carve out her own identity and pursue a different sound.
She did a brief stint singing jazz and rock in San Francisco, where she gained the confidence to really sing.
She went back to Nashville and signed with Tree Publishing to create music for stars that ranged from Chaka Khan to Conway Twitty. She experimented with pop after signing on with Warner Brothers, releasing her first album in 1983.
Making her way back to country music came through the honest observation of a friend. While she was a session singer, she asked Anthony Crawford to listen to some things she’d written.
She did a few pop tunes and then a country song. He told her that when she did country, that was when she really came alive.
“I’m not sure if he realized how much of an impact that statement made, but it helped me understand where my own talent was. Then there were the artists I met that were mixing traditional country with rock and other genres. Dwight Yoakum and even bluegrass artists were developing a much more hip sound. One day it was like a light came on. I saw how I could go back to my roots and still make my own brand of music,” said Tillis.
She attracted the attention of Tim Dubois who was the head of Arista Records in Nashville, which led to her first top 40 hit, “Don’t Tell Me What to Do”.
She released six albums under their label before moving on to Lucky Dog Recording to produce “It’s All Relative”, which she co-wrote with her father.
Tillis established her own label, Stellar Cat Records in 2007 and released “Rhinestoned”, which is well worth rediscovering. The track “Crazy by Myself” is the kind of fun surprise that sets Tillis apart from other country music veterans.
Featuring jazzy clarinet and synthesized vocals, it shows her incredibly wide range of creativity. The track “Train Without a Whistle” is a quintessential country ballad that’s perfect for a two step or a long drive on a back road.
In 2009 she launched the Grits and Glamour tour with Lorrie Morgan, which produced two successful albums. They released “Dos Divas” in 2013 and “Come See Me and Come Lonely” in 2017.
“We first met while performing at the Grand Ole Opry. It took us a few years to find our rhythm, but now she’s one of my best friends. We have such a great time. It’s an intermittent thing, but we’ll definitely circle back for more dates in the future,” said Tillis.
The two just spent the spring touring across the Western U.S. with rave reviews about their humor, energy, and talent. She also tours frequently with Suzy Bogguss and Terri Clark, known as “Chicks with Hits”.
The main agenda after wrapping up her summer tour is creating new music.
Since her first commercial success with - “Maybe It Was Memphis” from the album “Put Yourself in My Place” in 1991, she’s never gone long without releasing an album, compilation, or new single. Her most recent album “Looking for a Feeling” encompasses everything we’ve come to love about her style.
It’s honkey tonk twang, classic rock, and soulful jazz wrapped around timeless stories.
As part of the Renaissance happening in country music, she says that everything comes back around. After working in every facet of entertainment, from music and modeling to television, film, and video production, she has some wise counsel to share.
“There is so much enthusiasm and content out there,” said Tillis. “Radio programmers tell me they now have over a thousand submissions a day. The best advice I could offer a person who wants to get into the industry is stop trying to make it. It’s great to be ambitious and have a strong work ethic, and it’s great to be heard, but you should do it for the love of it. If you have joy, it will bring about your best work. The rest is gravy. There is no less honor in playing in a retirement home, or coffee shop, or at home for your family.”
One of her greatest joys at the moment is serving as a mentor to the young ladies who tour with her. Recently that included Haley Sullivan and Carson McKee, known as the Rose Rustlers. For the Huntsville show, she will be joined by SHSU School of Music Alumna Heather Rayleen.
“They are so talented,” said Tillis. “Finding young women like them who sing and play beautifully makes the acoustic show really special.”
Visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html to purchase tickets.
Upcoming shows in Texas include Main Street Crossing in Tomball on July 1 and the M7 Arena in Alvarado on July 2. She’ll also be at the Roundup in Boerne September 2.
For more about the artist, go to http://pamtillis.com/#music.
