The City of Huntsville has posted its notice of deadline to file applications for a place on the November 2023 ballot.
The position of mayor and four ward seats on the city council will be up for grabs in the City of Huntsville’s election. Candidates may begin filing on Saturday, July 22, through Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. with the City Secretary’s Office.
The top leadership position is currently held by four-term Mayor Andy Brauninger, who will term out according to the City Charter.
Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey has announced his intentions to run for Mayor.
“It is always gratifying to find out who has ideas on managing the city and working for the taxpayers,” Russell said. “The citizens of Huntsville depend on the Council and Mayor. They should have a selection of good candidates to choose from.”
When asked what he thought would make a good candidate, Russell said “In my opinion, it’s one who cares for the city, manages its assets and protects its taxpayers.”
The four Ward positions are also up for grabs, with Ward 1 being vacant at this time, Ward 2 being left open with Humphrey running for Mayor, Ward 3 is held by Deloris Massey and Ward 4 is held by Jon Strong.
Those seeking to run for the mayor or a city council position should file for a place on the ballot with the office of City Secretary, located at 1220 11th Street. Traditionally, the City does not accept applications on a Saturday, therefore, applicants can begin filing at 8 a.m. Monday, July 24.
Also being considered for the November election are Charter amendments being discussed by members of Council.
To sign up for notifications of those Charter meetings, log on to www.huntsvilletx.gov under Notify Me.
The Council has until Monday, Aug. 21, to decide if there will be any special elections regarding the Charter.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, Oct. 10, with early voting beginning on Monday, Oct. 23. To register to vote, visit www.co.walker.tx.us/ under Voter Registration.
