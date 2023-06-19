Chill Out Shaved Ice: A Summer Classic

With the summer heat climbing into double digits, off 11th Street, Texans are pulling into the gravel-paved drive-thru, bumper to bumper, to cool off with their favorite treat at Chill Out Shaved Ice, one of the best-kept secrets in town that’s sure to become a summer classic for Huntsville.
“I’ll see y’all tomorrow,” said entrepreneur Nessa Irving-Igwe after handing one of her regular customers the Blue Lagoon, one of her famous creations loaded with delicious, sapphire blue coconut syrup sopped into eight inches of fresh snow chiseled into a dome, crowned with thick ribbons of gooey caramel spun around swirls of homemade fresh cream. “You know I’m extra, and I wanted that to reflect in my business,” said Irving-Igwe. “My husband and I tried different things, and I was like, if I can get the height on this and make it extra, I’m gonna sell it.”
Since 2015, Chill Out Shaved Ice has served Montgomery and Walker Counties joyfully, whipping up over-the-top recipes like the volcano, made with Bahama mama served inside a watermelon. “For a lady, I [once] put a slice of cheesecake on top of a watermelon,” said Irving-Igwe. “I can put sprinkles on it like cherry candies and make it, voila!”
With kindness in her smile, Irving-Igwe’s “extra” in her recipes harvests her repeat business that leaves positive reviews on social media with over 3.1k likes and 3.4k followers on Facebook, 1,940 followers on Instagram, and 2,984 likes on TikTok. Her menu has a wide selection of goodies, even for Huntsville residents, like the Bearkat, doused with blue Hawaiian and orange syrup and a splash of sour spray. In honor of Huntsville’s largest gated community, the lethal injection comes to life with a dill pickle, wild cherry syrup, and candy nerds.
Every cone can be served inside a kid’s cup for just $1 up to a mason jar for $10. But that’s not all. Irving-Igwe just posted something special for June, the Hershey Kiss. “We’ll add something new on the website or social media to tell [customers] to just snap a picture or use the QR code and say, ‘I want this,’ and we’re like, ‘Okay, I know what that is.’”
Irving-Igwe, who earned her bachelor’s degree in business in 2012 at Sam Houston, discusses how she came up with the idea to become the ice queen of Huntsville.
“Well, I found a snow-cone place that I loved [on social media] and ‘stalked’ it on social media, and said, ‘Hey, I love what you’re doing. Can I ask you a few questions? Nine times out of ten, they will say, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’” After investing eight hours a day, seven days a week, the hard work paid off for Igwe. She now owns two trucks, one for mobile events and the other at its permanent location on 11th Street, furnished with a wooden porch, a cozy bench, and a massive Adirondack chair for memorable photos and free advertising.
Summer is Irving-Igwe’s busiest season, and Chilled Out is in high demand. For the past three years, the mobile shaved ice truck has attended Honey’s Coffee in New Waverly for the Fourth of July Holiday, while its Huntsville location opens at noon till 6 p.m. “July 4th is my busiest day of the year,” said Irving-Igwe. As for the down season, she says not to worry. She features a bougie, frozen hot chocolate complete with marshmallows dipped in chocolate for the fall.
For Irving-Igwe, Chill Out Shaved Ice’s slogan is simple: There’s something for everybody.
“If you have a dollar, four quarters, or ten dimes, you can have a cone, sit on the porch and have a conversation or pull up in your car under a tree and have a conversation,” said Irving-Igwe. “Affordable, I gotcha.”
On Saturday, June 17th, at 10 a.m., Chill Out will serve at the Huntsville Juneteenth Freedom Day parade on 10th Street, next to the Cultural Center. Afterward, the truck will be at Emancipation Park, home to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center, till everything sells out. For Huntsville residents that visit her daily, Irving-Igwe smiles and says, “Oh, gosh, they don’t end their day without Chill Out.”
