Huntsville ISD Instructional Coach Model
In Huntsville ISD we have been tremendously fortunate to be able to add a few additional instructional coaching positions this school year. The process of teaching and learning is truly complex and multi-faceted. To improve instructional and academic outcomes for students, it takes a multi-faceted approach. While instructional coaching is not the only strategy we employ to improve outcomes for students, it’s certainly a very important piece to the entire academic puzzle. Directly and indirectly, an instructional coach impacts the teacher, principal and ultimately student outcomes.
Coaches contribute to the teaching and learning process through effective communication and collaboration. They help clarify our district goals, direction and objectives. In terms of curriculum delivery & instructional support, instructional coaches monitor instructional practices and curriculum delivery on a campus.
Our instructional coaches provide data support by assisting with retrieving and analyzing campus data to identify student and campus needs. Finally, instructional coaches provide technological support by providing ideas to address differentiated instruction and the effective use of the online curriculum system for instructional planning and delivery.
According to the article 5 Reasons We Need Instructional Coaches by Peter DeWitt, “Coaches provide an outside perspective and can see things that we may be doing wrong, or need to do better, which can help us perform at a higher level. When we are successful, coaches pat us on the back, but they refocus our efforts so we do not take too much time to rest on our laurels. That outside perspective can help us see our "Blind spots." From an analogous perspective, instructional coaches are similar to football, basketball and baseball coaches in that they provide immediate feedback in order to make improvements. They serve as a professional mirror for teachers which allows them to be able to improve their practice with candid, honest and timely feedback. Thus, the ultimate beneficiaries are our students.
The work our instructional coaches do with teachers has allowed us to be able to fast forward our improvement efforts. Our ultimate goal in Huntsville ISD is to reach ALL students. We are employing a framework, strategies and resources that help support academic and instructional improvements for ALL students.
In sum, instructional coaches could be viewed as our secret sauce that helps to complement and complete the teaching and learning process for both teachers and students. Along with our teachers, instructional coaches help ensure every student receives excellent instruction every day in every classroom.
