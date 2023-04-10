HUNTSVILLE — During his time at Huntsville High School, T’Vondre (Tee) Sweat wreaked havoc on the gridiron and on the basketball court. Now he is hosting an opportunity for kids to learn from him.
Sweat graduated from Huntsville in 2018 and then went off to play football for the University of Texas upon graduation.
Now, he gets too return back to Kate Barr Ross to show the youth in Huntsville for the first time.
“Honestly, just wanting to give back," Sweat said. ”There's not a lot of people in Huntsville that do that when they make it out and go to a D-I college. I just want to show them that I still rep Huntsville and I'm still here for y'all. I'm here for the community. I want to give back to the community and show them anybody can do anything as long as you put your mind to it."
Sweat is currently a member of the Texas football team through four years of play, he has played in a total of 48 games making nine starts.
In his senior campaign last season, Sweat had 30 total tackles with 10 of them being solo. In his four seasons as a Longhorn Sweat has made 83 tackles with three sacks. He also has a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Sweat and the City of Huntsville have teamed up to host this event at Kate Barr Ross Park. The camp will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and will have free food and drinks and a DJ to play music.
The camp will be open and free to elementary students to high school students in the surrounding areas.
For more information, call (713) 826-5913.
"I can't wait to see how it comes out," Sweat said. "It's my first camp and me and my mom put it together. I'm looking forward to how it comes out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.