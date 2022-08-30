The Huntsville Junior Service League donated $600 Thursday to the Huntsville Lions Club Flag Project. After being challenged to match the donation by league President Sandee Harding, Citizen of the Year Frank Olivares and Lions Club member Catherine Beal both promised $100 to the cause. Kenneth Hendrickson, Associate Provost for Community Engagement at Sam Houston State University gave a statement that pledged assistance through the university in three different ways.
The first way Hendrickson plans to help the Lions with the flag project is by building a network through student affairs and Greek life to assist with placing the flags on designated holidays. The second is to engage the Vice President of Plant Facilities at SHSU to modernize the sockets that hold the flag poles in place. The third is to provide financial assistance for the project through student led fundraisers.
“This is my 29th year in Huntsville, and this community has definitely won a place in my heart. I look forward to connecting with the Lions Club on this project, which beautifies our town and honors our country. Our new university president has charged us with finding ways to further strengthen and broaden our relationship with the community. We want our students to value Huntsville while they attend SHSU, so I am honored to be a part of this new initiative,” said Hendrickson.
The Lions are still seeking donations to replace a large portion of the 240 flags the club members place around Huntsville roughly 14 times per year. Casey Spencer began reviving the project in January with the help of Gary O’Bannon and Glen Schumacher. These three Lions have been hard at work, reclaiming and replacing old receptacles and flag mounts, which have always been financed by the club.
“Since January first, we have replaced 33 flag mounts and identified 11 more in need,” said Spencer in his project update on Thursday. “McCoy’s donated 30 new flag poles. Sam Houston Funeral Home purchased 25 flags. The SAAFE House donated two flag poles and funding for one flag. This may be the longest serving beautification project that has ever been offered to our tourists, university guests, and Huntsville residents. We are really pleased with the response ”
Spencer has been spreading the word and asking for donations since April. When the flags were placed for San Jacinto day, it became clear that many were ready to be retired. Some have not been replaced in 40 years. Kathleen Nitschmann of A Nitsch in Time and the owners of Walker County Ace Hardware were the first to donate funds for replacement flags. The Junior Service League went a step further by challenging local businesses to match their first donation.
“Everything we raise goes back to the Huntsville community,” said Harding. She was born and raised in Huntsville and has served as the President of the Junior Service League for two years. Harding became aware of the flag project this summer when the Lions donated a bench to the Play for All playground at Kate Barr Ross park financed by the Huntsville chapter of JSL. Harding’s challenge was immediately answered by Frank Olivares, who pledged $100.
“As a veteran, the flag means a lot to me, and it makes me proud when I see them flying throughout our city,” said Olivares. He asked the Lions to consider putting out the flags for Fair on the Square and the project committee members agreed after discussing logistics to work around vendor booths. Casey also announced that the Lions will begin placing the flags in honor of Juneteenth as a regular part of their roster.
The Lions are asking for $39 to cover the cost of each new flag. Once all 240 flags are replaced, further donations will go into a special fund to cover ongoing maintenance for the project. The Lions would also like to replace the wooden flag poles, and welcome salvaged metal from fence rails and other sources that can be repurposed for the project.
Donations in the form of a check or money order made payable to Huntsville Lions Club
can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 67, Huntsville, Texas, 77342. For additional information
on volunteering to assist with maintenance or placing flags, send a text message to (936) 661-9706. Huntsville Lions Club always welcomes new members to join in serving their community. For more information about their organization, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HuntsvilleTXLions or visit their web page at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/huntsvilletx/index.php.
