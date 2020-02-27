UPDATE: The lockout has been lifted for the high school, administration office and transportation office. Huntsville Elementary School remains in lockout status on the advisement of law enforcement.
—
Huntsville High School, Huntsville Elementary, HISD Transportation and the HISD Administration Building were in lockout status Thursday morning.
Law enforcement was on scene, searching the area for a person of interest.
School officials stated that all exterior doors are secured and everyone is indoors.
Lookout procedures are initiated when a possible threat is detected outside the school, and nobody is allowed to go in or out of the building until it is lifted. During lockouts, all activities inside the school continue as normal.
Please do not call or attempt to come to these locations at this time or your access will be restricted. This is a precautionary measure.
—
This story will be updated as more information is secured.
