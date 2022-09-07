Parents and children have been wondering what became of the dinosaur and most of the playground equipment at Eastham-Thomason Park. The removal of these features was in preparation for the new playground to be installed September 21-24. The project is still in need of local volunteers. It will be the second of seven new playgrounds in Huntsville made possible by a $1.5 million donation from the Powell Foundation through KABOOM, and the vision of Michelle Spencer of the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County.
“I know that many people loved the dinosaur module, but taking it down compromises the integrity of the structure, so it can’t be relocated. We did our best to incorporate what was requested by kids and families at our design workshop, especially the varying height of the monkey bars. We really hope that everyone enjoys the beautiful new face lift,” said Penny Joiner, Director of Parks and Leisure for the City of Huntsville.
“We are so excited about this project, and we are especially grateful to KABOOM, Michelle, and the Powell Foundation for reaching out to us. The park was already on the list of capital improvements for the city. When asked to be included as part of a larger project, Joiner was thrilled.
“It’s been amazing to work with this group, '' said Joiner. Michelle Spencer originally applied with KABOOM several years ago. After Hurricane Harvey, the Houston area was prioritized but Spencer kept in touch with their staff and was later asked if she had connections to the Powell Foundation. Because of her ability to cultivate these two relationships, the organizations came together and offered a much larger gift than what was originally requested.
“We are also looking forward to the next build at Emancipation Park, hopefully by early next spring,” said Joiner. KABOOM wrote the grant and the Powell Foundation donated the funding. The first playground in the project at the Boys and Girls Club was finished in July, with the help of more than 200 local volunteers. After the public parks are complete, all four Huntsville Elementary schools will have new playgrounds installed.
“It’s transformative for kids to see how their community has invested in them,” said Kathryn Lusk, Senior Director of Programs for KABOOM. Lusk has been involved in the city-wide project since last year when she came to Huntsville to visit sites that were in need of new playscapes. KABOOM is a national nonprofit that focuses on playscape equity in underserved areas, working with communities to design and build play spaces.
“KABOOM does this like no other,” said Lusk. Her title is new, but she has worked with the organization for almost 14 years. She began as a volunteer through Americorps and worked on several KABOOM building projects with the National Civilian Community Corps. Lusk spent two months in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina volunteering, which led to her understanding and respect for the organization she now helps lead.
“I get to be the person to draw connections and keep us accountable, working side by side with community members, leaders, and schools in a real and physical way. Working with Michelle, Penny and Bill Roberts at HISD has been a powerful experience. Just one playground makes an impact, but working with the Powell Foundation to provide seven playgrounds over two years is at the top of my list of experiences. I can see my life’s work contributing to the well-being of happy and healthy kids.” said Lusk.
“The need for play spaces is daunting and devastating across the country,” said Lusk. “I am grateful that more government agencies have come to realize how important outdoor spaces are as a vital part of everyday life. I also find it mind-blowing how people in this community are invested on their kid's behalf. We worked in triple-digit temperatures at the Boys and Girls Club.” KABOOM has a rotating staff of project leaders who direct volunteers through each construction project. Derrick Dixon will serve as the lead for this playground.
Eastham-Thomason Park is located at 1500 Seventh St. It was originally completed in 1993 through a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. It is the largest in the city limits, encompassing 142 acres. It includes the aquatic center from 10th Street and Avenue N, and across 7th Street where the new playground will be installed. It extends North beyond Thomason Street through the dog park and contains extensive walking trails, a designated wildflower area and a nine-hole disc golf course.
To sign up for a volunteer shift between September 21-24, visit the Event Brite page at https://easthamthomasonparkbuild.eventbrite.com/. Children under 16 years of age are not allowed on the project site due to safety concerns. Volunteers 16-18 years of age will be assigned assembly duties and those over 18 will take part in the actual construction. Walk-up volunteers are welcome to join after signing a liability waiver. Food for volunteers is being sponsored by Five Loaves Deli and Shipley’s Donuts. Other local businesses are encouraged to sponsor refreshments and help gather volunteers for the cause.
