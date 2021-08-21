239653145_3105995293003818_7464140519383761009_n.jpg
valencia.shaw

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in partnership with the Trinity River Food Bank will host a drive-thru grocery giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 12 Mt. Zion Church Rd. in Huntsville. 

