As the holiday season nears, the Walker County-Huntsville Crimestoppers have partnered with Brookshire Brothers for its annual food drive benefitting the Good Shepherd Mission, to meet the growing need in the area.
“We’re just asking for the community to come out and support us with the Good Shepherd Mission so that they can have ample food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” said Marvin Hyvl, board member of the Walker County - Huntsville Crimestoppers.
Every year around the holiday season, the crimestoppers food drive typically brings in about three weeks’ worth of food for the mission, in an effort to help ensure that no family goes hungry, while promoting a safer community.
“It’s great because the crimestoppers realize that if people’s bellies are full, they’re less likely to do stupid stuff looking for a meal for them or their kids, so it does hold down crime,” said Dave Smith, executive director at the Good Shepherd Mission.
Smith estimates that the crimestoppers have been supporting GSM with their annual food drive for nearly 20 years, helping to offset the $1,200 per day that it takes to operate the non-profit and meet the growing needs of the community.
According to A Rural Hunger Project Needs Assessment, conducted by Texas A&M University, food insecurity among adults in Walker County has been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years-ago, increasing from 15% to 18%. GSM typically serves around 680 households each month through the food bank and feeds around 2,000 hot meals per month through their kitchen. However, Smith notes that the need is always greater during the holiday season.
“Without donations, we don’t get to give out the food that we normally would be able to give out. We can only order certain things from the Houston Food Bank, but we’re limited on what we can get from them,” Smith said. “It’s really the community donations that round out the better nutritious items.”
Every little bit counts in supporting a community and even a dollar can of soup can make a difference in a family’s life. Through the crimestoppers food drive, Smith is hoping to receive quality food for those facing poverty in the community and notes that the mission is currently low on rice, commercial size canned goods, fresh produce, soups, traditional holiday food items and frozen foods.
Pasta, chips, biscuits, whole grain cereals, hot cereals, breakfast drinks, fruit juices, boxes of tea and coffee, bottled water, backpacks, toilet paper, disposable shavers, baby food, Similac, baby Pampers and disposable dinnerware have also been requested.
Donations can be made during the Walker County-Huntsville Crimestoppers food drive, which takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brookshire Brothers, located at 2601 11th Street in Huntsville.
